Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau REVEALS The Truth Behind Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s Relationship

Bigg Boss 13’ TRP isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Last night Hindustani Bhau got evicted from the show and he’s spilling beans on what is showcased is different than what actually goes on inside the house.

Hindustani Bhau won the hearts of millions of while he was a part of Bigg Boss 13. He has got a massive fan following on social media platforms. He went into the house to prove that he respects women and he’s not how he appears to be in his YouTube videos.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhau revealed how he spoke to Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz about their relationship and how it must have been showcased outside the house to others. Asim confessed his feeling to Himanshi but she politely refused the proposal as she is already engaged to someone else, who she doesn’t want to reveal on television.

Bhau said, “Asim used to be behind Himanshi, although he knew that she is engaged. I have told Asim about this and asked him to be in limit. Himanshi too had explained to Asim. It is a one-sided love. Himanshi never loved Asim back. She is only committed to the man she is engaged to marry.”

He also reacted to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship controversy and said, it’s not how it appears to be. You can’t judge someone looking at just one hour of episode. Arhaan does care for Rashami and has always been there for her no matter what.

