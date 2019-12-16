Forensic: Tovino Thomas Pens A Thank You Note Post Wrap Up Of His Malayalam Thriller

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06, recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Malayalam Thriller, Forensic. The dashing actor who is quite active on Instagram with a whopping 3.4 Million followers, took to the photo-video sharing app to share the news.

The actor shared a cool selfie with team Forensic, and also thanked the makers for giving him the opportunity to portray a unique and challenging character that he has never played before.

The actor wrote: “And it’s packup for me from the shoot of ‘Forensic’. This one was special in many ways..portraying something I’ve never tried before…A big Thanks to writer-director duo @akhilpaul_ and @khanfactor90producers Navis Xaviour, Siju Mathew and Raju Malliath.. And the entire team behind Forensic..Being Samuel John Kaattookaran for 49 days without a break, has been a unique and fun experience.. Waiting to entertain you all on 2020 March.”

In Forensic, Tovino will be playing a character named Samuel John Kattookaran, who is Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at Kerala Police Forensic Lab.

To give complete justice to his character the actor had also visited a forensic lab in Thirvuvanthapuram as a part of preparation before starting the shoot.

Forensic has actress Mamta Mohandas as its leading lady.

The Tovinio starrer is being helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

The film is slated to release in March 2020.

