Aamir Khan Opens Up On The Ongoing Nepotism Debate In The Industry!

Aamir Khan’s children, Junaid and Ira from his first marriage to Reena Dutta are all set to make their debuts in the showbiz. But no, hold your horses. The star kids are not going to make their big-screen debut but will be acting and directing a play respectively. While Junaid made his acting debut with theatre, Ira has recently made her directorial debut with a play, a Greek tragedy titled Euripides’ Medea.

Proud daddy Aamir Khan has been quoted saying, “I’m so glad that they’re following what they want to do and what’s most important is that they’re doing it on their own. They are not taking my help in anything. I have no idea what they’ve taken from me; that you’ve to ask them. But what I can say is that they’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing.”

Finally opening up on the nepotism debate that does not seem to be dying down anytime soon, Aamir has opened up about launching his own children or giving them a break by referring them to someone else. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, “For me, not just them, to cast anyone in a film, the main criterion is ‘Are you appropriate for that film?’ If you’re not, it doesn’t matter whether you’re my relative or my child. I can’t be dishonest to what I believe in creatively. So, if I do cast Junaid, it’ll be because I feel he’s right for the role. And if it ever happens that I produce a film that Ira wants to direct, it would be because she’s right for the film, not because she’s my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy shooting for the official adaptation of Tom Hanks The Forrest Gump, that is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a 25th December 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!