Nishabdam: Promo Of Soothing Track ‘Ninne Ninne’ From Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan’s Thriller To Be Out Tomorrow

Anushka Shetty who was last seen on the big screen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy happens to be all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming crime thriller Nishabdam.

Post garnering an overwhelming response from cine-goers for the film’s teaser, which was unveiled last month. The makers are geared up to release the first track from the film titled Ninne Ninne.

Prior to releasing the song will be unveiling its promo first. The makers took to Twitter with an announcement.

The musical journey of #Nishabdham begins! Promo of the first single, a soothing melody, #NinneNinne will be out on 17.12.2019 at 10.10 AM. Stay tuned! Sung by Sid Sriram

Lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla

Music by Gopi Sundar on Mango Music Label

Ninne Ninne is a soothing melodious track which is been crooned by singer Sid Sriram. The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar. The lyrics` for the track has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

Talking about the film, Nishabdam has Anushka playing the role of a mute artist. The actress will be seen opposite R Madhavan who will be seen as her husband and a musician.

The film also has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cop.

The crime thriller is been helmed by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar. It is been bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production company.

Nishabdam will hit big screens 31st January 2020 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and English languages.

