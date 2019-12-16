Street Dancer 3D NEW Poster: Nora Fatehi Is All Set To Set The Stage On Fire

From the past few days, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have been sharing exciting posters of the new. After Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, today, Nora Fatehi’s poster from the film was out.

In the poster, Nora looks ravishing and has donned a super cool avatar as a dancer. The poster was shared by T-Series’ official Twitter handle today. The poster was captioned, “She’ll burn the dance floor with every move… the stage is going to be LIT!🔥 2 days for the#StreetDancer3Dtrailer!@Varun_dvn@ShraddhaKapoor@norafatehi@PDdancing @remodsouza@Lizelle1238@itsBhushanKumar@iamDivyaKhosla@dthevirus31@punitjpathak@TheRaghav_Juyal”.

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’Souza and it also stars Prabhudheva in a pivotal role. It’s the first dance film in India which is shot and will be released in 3D. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Nora Fatehi told Bollywood Hungama, “To be able to do a film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and being directed Remo D’Souza, it, of course, really enhances my positioning in the industry. But, I have given it all the film and I have been able to do some things that I haven’t done before.”

