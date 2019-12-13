Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Is Slaying With Her Hotness Quotient In The New Poster

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is been in the headlines for a long time and now after several shifts in dates, the movie is finally arriving on 24th January next year. With more than a month remaining in arrival, the makers are making sure of keeping the buzz intact by releasing fun BTS videos on social media.

Yesterday, the first look of Varun Dhawan was out from the movie and today, the look of a leading lady i.e. Shraddha Kapoor is unveiled. Just a while ago, Shraddha took to her official Twitter to post the picture. She captioned it as, “Keep the fire burning… the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec.”

Speaking about her look, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing fishnet stocking with a neon green plunging neck bralette. She has paired it with black mini shorts. She has accessorised the look with silver hoops and bohemian hair locks. Shraddha’s black smokey kohl eyes are giving us full hip hop vibes and this couldn’t have been better.

On the work front, Shraddha will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Her last outing with Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore, turned out to be a major success at the box office by collecting around 150 crores in India. Also, the Hindi version of Saaho featuring Prabhas was a good profitable venture which earned 149 crores.

The film marks Remo’s reunion with Varun and Shraddha after the 2015 success, “ABCD 2“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!