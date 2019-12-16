Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Makers Of Ajay Devgn Starrer To Drop Yet Another Super Dramatic Trailer Today

The magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn is encapsulating one of the brave wars’ of the Marathas and that of the life of Tanhaji which changed the map of the country. A man who kept his soil before him, Tanhaji Malusare inspires the nation with his extraordinary journey which made him part of the pages of history.

The visual extravaganza Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also in 3D shares various facets of Tanhaji’s life and his win against the Mughals. The first trailer which received a lot of accolades kept everyone excited to watch this great spectacle. The marvelous visuals and the gripping storyline has got the audiences asking for more. On special demand, the makers have created a second trailer to give a little more glimpse of the epic saga.

The second trailer of the film will be out today!

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on 10th Jan, 2020. Being Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s best warrior, Ajay Devgn is bringing to life this the inspirational story of his love for his soil.

