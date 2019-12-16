Kareena Kapoor Khan: "Actresses Turned Down Veere Di Wedding Because No One Wants To Talk About Lack Of Orgasm..."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly a bonafide diva of Bollywood and there are no two thoughts to it! But we were in for a rude shock when the actress said that she detests the word diva now because she feels that her aura and peoples perception about her have overshadowed her as an actor and the kind of work that she does.

Kareena, who is on a promotional spree for her next outing, Good Newwz has said that though she began headlining films a long time back, people have only started talking about it now. Speaking to Mid-Day in her recent interview, Bebo said, “That [her stardom] has overshadowed the actor that I am. I started the trend of headlining films long ago. People are talking about it now because there is more focus on women’s voice in Bollywood. Many actresses would have turned down Veere Di Wedding [2018] because no one wants to talk about periods, or lack of orgasm [being grounds for] divorce. The film was path-breaking because we established that there’s an alternative to bro-code.”

Further speaking about being a filmy kid and how that changes things, Kareena said, “That’s because I am a filmy child who knows what entertainment is. People have assumed I am a diva, but I loathe the word now. My PR [game] is not strong; there’s zero strategy behind who I am. I have never bothered about projecting myself as a serious actor. I am happy when my fans are happy and my film is a success. Then, I whisk off on a holiday.”

Bebo is currently busy promoting Raj Mehta directed Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Slated for a release on the 27th December 2019, the film revolves around the concept of IVF and takes a humorous route towards the issue.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!