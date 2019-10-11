Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office (All India): Outperforms Saaho In Nizam & Andhra Pradesh!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office (All India): Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amitabh Bachchan released at the Box Office on Oct 2. The film received an excellent response all over but was disappointing in the Hindi market. Sye Raa clashed with Bollywood biggie War & Hollywood film Joker, which left hardly any space for it in the non-south market and hence it bombed there.

However, the film has still done a very good business of 144.50 crores pan India in its first extended week of 9 days. The film proved to be a riot in Nizam & Andhra Pradesh where it crossed even Saaho. The business here is at least 10 crores more than the Prabhas starrer which collected 101 crores approx. Sye Raa.. on the other hand has earned somewhere in 111-112 crore range.

Sye Raa… has underperformed big time in the Hindi market where the first extended business is just around 7 crores. Ideally, that should’ve been the business of the first two days.

War, on the other hand, has performed well everywhere. The business of Bollywood film in South markets has been much better than the business of Sye Raa... in Hindi markets. Even regional versions of War have earned more than the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The 9 days total business of War is 238 crores approx and it’s heading to achieve the 300 crores mark.

