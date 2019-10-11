Bigg Boss 13:  Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai & Shehnaaz Gill Will Fight It Out To Avoid Elimination

Bigg Boss 13 eliminations have always been interesting. The audience is keen to know which housemate will be evicted from the house this week. In this season, the makers have played unique tasks so far which had either only boys or just girls getting nominated.

This week, four female contestants from the house are nominated for eliminations. These contestants are Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. Now, the girls have to play yet another task to save themselves from the elimination.

Today, Colors TV shared a promo in which the girls have to make use of their physical strength for a task to escape eviction from Bigg Boss 13. In the promo, a huge round clock is placed in the garden area which the faces of these four girls. The clock has a pointer which has ‘save’ text written on it.

In the promo, the girls are fighting against each other and pushing the pointer using their best strength. The promo is captioned as, “4 nominated ladkiya aur 1 golden chance. Kaun hoga safe? Dekhiye #BiggBoss13 par aaj raat 10.30 baje. @kaurdalljiet @koenamitraofficial @imrashamidesai @shehnaazgill @vivo_india @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BB13 #BiggBoss”.

Take a look at the promo:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, only the best and strongest among them will win the task and save themselves from the eliminations this weekend.

Who do you think should be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!