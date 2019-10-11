The Sky Is Pink: Farhan Akhtar Gets A Thumbs Up For His Spectacular Performance

The early reviews for the Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘The Sky is Pink‘ are here and by the looks of it, the movie has received major accolades for its gripping storyline and the impeccable performances delivered by Farhan Akhtar and the others.

Farhan Akhtar has once again delivered a stellar performance and perfectly captured the essence of his character and enacted the whole spectrum of emotions in a way that will get the viewers all teary-eyed but will also have the laughing at the little, quirky bursts of happiness that come to life.

It comes as no surprise that all the critics and fans are high praises for the movie because of the hype that the trailer had created, another major aspect of this is the perfect cast of the movie that has done more than justice to their characters,

Farhan Akhtar is seen playing the role of a middle-class family man who’s daughter is diagnosed with a terminal illness that has a reduced life span. The movie traces the journey of Farhan Akhtar and his wife Priyanka Chopra as they try to extend their daughter’s life as much as possible and everything that the couple compromises along the way for their daughter.

The Farhan Akhtar starrer released today, and it is a treat for his fans all over given that recently the first look of from Toofan was released and before the fans could stop gushing over him, his movie that will showcase an entirely different character.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently shooting for Toofan which is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mishra.

