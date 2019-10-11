WorldMentalHealthDay: Alia Bhatt Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Sister Shaheen Bhatt

On world mental health day, Alia Bhatt shared an emotional note for sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the note, Alia has stressed the importance of having support from family and friends in the battle with mental illness.

Posting a picture of Shaheen, Alia wrote, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

This is not the first time the actress has expressed her love and how proud she is about her sister. Alia has been sharing similar notes from the time Shaheen came out and spoke about her battle with depression.

Shaheen herself introduced an initiative yesterday for the people struggling with mental illness and she wrote, “herecomesthesunofficial #HereComesTheSun was born from a simple idea. The idea that we are not alone. None of us are alone in our struggles and journeys with mental health- we all have the same fears and we all hope for the same things. Here comes the sun is a friendly voice reminding you that you aren’t alone, it’s an effort to raise awareness about mental health, to start a conversation, and to help end the taboo and the stigma surrounding it. The first step to all of this is to just say hello our demons. So I’m starting off by saying Hello to my depression and anxiety.”

Further in the post, Shaheen spoke about her battle and what kept her on throughout. Shaheen has been vocal about it lately and has been an inspiration for many.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!