Karan Singh Grover On Depression: “It Has Been A Difficult Journey, But Bipasha Basu Was There”

Karan Singh Grover is one of the most handsome and established television actors. Along with television, Karan has done Bollywood movies as well as web series. The actor is currently playing the character of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Karan has a massive fan following among Indian audiences. On world mental health day, Karan spoke to Pinkvilla about his hardships with depression and shared how his wife, Bipasha Basu and family helped him cope with it.

“There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health. Because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha was there. It is something that we need to speak about,” he shared.

He further added, “It is something that we need to accept and it is something we need to let go. It is very essential that everyone speaks about it. We all go through it at some level or the other, running into things, trying to make money, and all the stress that causes a lot of pressure in our minds which is not supposed to be there. This is not life, there is a lot more to it.”

Karan also happens to be a fitness freak and keeps sharing videos and pictures of working out together with Bipasha on social media. Meditation, workout also helps one get in better shape physically and mentally.

