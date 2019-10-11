VIDEO: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Her Dressing Sense Being Compared To Ranveer Singh’s

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for a hot couple. They both are super cool and super successful and that’s why fans adore them a lot. What makes the couple admiring is how different they are yet so strong together.

When it comes to being different, Ranveer and Deepika’s fashion choices are opposite. The Gunday actor doesn’t care about fashion police and opts for whatever he feels like wearing and people love his unconventional choices. On the other hand, Deepika goes subtle and quite careful with the way she dresses up.

At an event recently, the Piku actress was asked about her fashion sense with comparison to how different it is than her husband. The actress said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like ‘so boring, why can’t she try something fun?’ And when I try something fun, it’s like ‘oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does’. What do you want?”

Well, we are a fan of Ranveer Singh as well as Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense. It’s good that they choose to be different as clothes reflect a person’s personality.

On the work front, DeepVeer will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83. In the film, Ranveer will essay Kapil Dev’s role and DP will play his wife Romi Dev. ’83 is based on India’s 1983 World Cup Cricket win. The film is slated to hit the screens next year.

