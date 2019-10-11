As We Wish Amitabh Bachchan On His 77th Birthday, The Megastar Shares A Special Message For His Fans

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday today. Considering his huge fan-base that is spread across the globe, fans could not contain their excitement and started pouring in wishes a day before. Following which Big B has thanked all his fans for the love and below is all you need to know.

The superstar who began his journey in the 70’s, Amitabh Bachchan rose to fame and defined an era of Indian cinema. Reinvention himself with time, known to be the Shahenshah of Bollywood for a reason, Big B has fans in every generation.

Mr. Bachchan on his twitter thanking his fans wrote, “T 3314 – My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you .. .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद.”

T 3314 – My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

Recently when he was asked about the plans for his birthday, the megastar told IANS, “What is there to celebrate? It’s a day like any other. I’m grateful that I am still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit.”

He also wrote on his blog how thankful he is for everything that has come his way, the love, the wishes. The blog reads, “As you sit in the silence of the late hour , in the solitude desired, in the moment of the working of that which never has, it brings wonder and an emptiness which finds itself in a difficult trance to compile words expressions which could perhaps give value, expected value, to them that reach out as Ef followers. The greetings and words and the flowers and the calls and the media presentations all come about at once .. and there is a speed of reaction among the machinery to accomplish all the responses before it takes the shape of an uncontrollable ogre, ready to devour all about it ..they ask feeling .. they ask reaction .. they ask how and when and where.. BUT really there is nothing to give .. what does give is the recognition of space .. space that occupies all within that small self generated environ which, as time and years go by begins to cringe and shrink to a convenience that is now most desired.”

We wish the Mahanayak a happy birthday and many glorious years to come.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!