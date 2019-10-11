Saif Ali Khan Admires Daughter Sara Ali Khan For A Thing We All Love Her For!

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in the tinsel town. Daddy Saif who is right now busy with the promotions of his next film Laal Kaptaan spoke about what he appreciates the most about his daughter and it adorable.

When Saif and Sara appeared together in Karan Johar’s chat show, the two created a separate fanbase for their duo. Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama when Saif was asked what he likes the most about his daughter, he said, “I thought she was really good in Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene. The thing I like the most about Sara, not as my daughter but as a personality, is her strong sense of humility and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone feels that way.”

In another interview with Zoom, Saif revealed how he did not give Sara any specific career advice. “She doesn’t really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me. We discussed something about how to frame thoughts; about scripts… no. Because these are things you have to make your own decisions. You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people as you are going to be blamed yourself. It’s easy to blame other people,” said Saif.

Laal Kaptaan stars Saif, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal and Zoya Hussain pivotal parts. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is set to release on October 18. Meanwhile, Sara also has a kitty full of projects including Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and also the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

