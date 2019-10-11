Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Salary Is WAY MORE Than You Can Imagine!

The jodi of Shera & Salman Khan has been more of a best-friends like and less of employee-employer. News of Salman Khan launching Shera’s son was also doing rounds on the internet recently. Shera has been working with Salman Khan for almost 25 years now. He was employed by Salman in 1995.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, we also saw Shera saying, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat.”

But, now, the reports have been doing rounds of the internet about how much Shera earns. We know you guys must’ve already predicted that it’ll be ‘too much’ but how ‘much’? According to the reports, Shera earns anywhere around 15 lakhs per month. Yeah! You heard that right. This means he earns anywhere around 2 crores per annum. Isn’t this something?

In the other news regarding Salman Khan, there were multiple reports stating that Sohail Khan has registered the title of India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe for Salman’s Eid 2020 film. Although an official announcement from Salman’s side is awaited, a report by koimoi.com claims that the movie is expected to go on floors on November 4.

The movie will be directed by Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. It revolves around a police officer who is assigned the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!