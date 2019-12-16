Sonakshi Sinha Clears The Air Regarding Her Upcoming Projects With Balakrishna & Boyapati

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the headlines due to several reasons this year. While she is gearing up for her anticipated released in the form of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, she also was on the radar of trollers over the KBC row. Apart from all such stuff, there have been reports circulating that the actress is part of director Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s movie.

Now, Sonakshi Sinha has finally cleared the air from all the speculations about the aforementioned projects. She took to Twitter, proclaiming the same. She wrote, “There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I’d just like to clarify that this isn’t true, and I’ll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon!”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising the role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3, which is slated to release on December 20.

Recently, while talking to IANS, Sonakshi said that she understands that the fate of a film is not in one’s hands and audience is the final judge, but that doesn’t deter her from getting nervous before the release of a new project.

“Every film has its own journey in your life, and holds importance. I do get nervous before a release, like anyone,” Sonakshi told IANS when asked if she has the same amount of anxiety almost a decade later, as she had when her first film released.

“I learned quite early in my career to not take it too seriously, since the fate of a film is not in your hands. You do your best and give your 100 per cent and rest is up to the audience eventually,” she added.

