18 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Netizens Celebrate With HILARIOUS Memes!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan had been a very important part of every millennial’s life. From the iconic dialogues to the very adorable characters, the film has a different fanbase all together. Today as the film completes 18 years, netizens made sure that they celebrate it in the best way possible.

On the 18th anniversary of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar tweeted, “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It’s always about loving your parents…and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies (sic).”

While many celebrated the film, some of the users had a very unique way to give the film a shout out. People churned out funny memes that we think cannot be missed. From Poo’s iconic dialogues to Hrithik’s hot transformation, users gave a quirky twist to everything. Check it out:

LOL I JUST HAD TO MAKE THIS EDIT 😂😆 #KKKG LOOOOOOOOOLLLL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂https://t.co/X7Fgj4Sqah — WIP (@skanjbeen) May 23, 2015

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum was Karan Johar’s second film as a director. The project was a super hit amongst the audience and it made Karan a successful name in the business. KJo’s debut film was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and continued his winning streak with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“Shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… was the easiest thing ever. The only problem in the shoot was that Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai had released by then and Hrithik was this new star. People had started comparing him to Shah Rukh. It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there. When I’d signed him, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai hadn’t released. But by the time we started shooting in September 2000, it was already a certified blockbuster after its release in January that year.” Karan revealed in his autobiography.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!