Sonakshi Sinha On Her Big Debut With Salman Khan In Dabangg: “Nobody Asked Me.. Literally Had No Choice”

Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t get luckier after she got to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the superstar’s much loved cop franchise, Dabangg. Salman is a family friend and helped Sonakshi with her big debut is known to everyone. However, what is a secret is that Sonakshi was given no choice but to act in Dabangg!

Yes people, that happened! Sonakshi Sinha has spilled the beans about what transpired before her big-screen debut and it has left us shell shocked. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed, “Acting was never on the cards. One day, I was just told there was this film I was suited for and I was doing it. Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice.” But the actress was quick to say, “But eventually, the decision is mine. I’m a very instinctive actor and need to feel good about the character.”

However, Sonakshi was quick to say that she still does go to Salman Khan for career advice. Salman, who has made it very clear that Sonakshi will be a part of every Dabangg film that comes out, has left Sona feeling all good. The actress was quick to say, “It means I did something right and that brings a sense of comfort. Whatever I have learned about acting is from Salman, he taught me well.”

Sonakshi, who became a household name right from her first dialogue, ‘Pyaar se darr nai lagta saab, thappad se lagta hai’ feels she is lucky have the kind of debut and response that she got. “I couldn’t be luckier, my debut film made me a hit with the family audience. Many tell me they want a bahu like me. It’s embarrassing but sweet too.”

Meanwhile, directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and south superstar Sudeep Kichcha in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a release on the 20th December 2019.

