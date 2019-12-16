Mammootty’s Peranbu Beats Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike As IMDB’s Top Indian Movie Of 2019

Mammootty’s Tamil film “Peranbu” has been named as the top Indian movie of 2019 in a list released by IMDb, in which Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s “Gully Boy” secured third position.

IMDb on Monday unveiled the top 10 Indian movies of 2019 as determined by IMDb customer ratings. The ratings are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate a title, customers can click the “Rate This” star on any film or TV show title page on IMDb.

Vicky Kaushal’s “Uri: The Surgical Strike“, the war-based drama that traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, is on second spot.

“Gully Boy“, India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards, is third in the list, followed by “Article 15”, “Chhichhore”, “Super 30”, “Badla”, “The Tashkent Files”, “Kesari” and “Lucifer”.

“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse list of films resonating with IMDb fans this year, including the #3 customer-rated film ‘Gully Boy‘, which is India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

“I’m also delighted to see the Tamil title ‘Peranbu’ (#1) and the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ (#10) charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages,” Needham added.

Internationally, Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” has been named as IMDb’s number one movie of the year.

The dark DC Comics film rose to the top of the site’s ratings based on both its popularity and the number of page views it earned, reports dailymail.co.uk.

