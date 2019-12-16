Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 3: Rani Mukerji’s Film Goes On A Rampage On Sunday

Mardaani 2 had a very good Sunday as 7.80 crores came in. This is quite impressive as it is more than double of Friday which stood at 3.80 crores. While the opening day numbers were on the expected lines, the kind of momentum that has come over the weekend has set the stage quite well for the Aditya Chopra production.

For Rani Mukerji, this is her third straight success as a central protagonist in a solo lead starrer. Her Mardaani was a success, Hichki did even better and one just hopes that Mardaani 2 crosses even that number. The film is topical and deserves to do really well amongst the audiences.

So far, the film directed by Gopi Puthran has collected 18.15 crores and that pretty much ensures that the job is done for the dramatic thriller. The first week should now be close to the 30 crores mark and chances are that if there is good hold today and tomorrow then the film could go even beyond that. The only hitch is Dabangg 3 release on the coming Friday and if not for that, Mardaani 2 was pretty much a straight forward contender for the 50 crores milestone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

