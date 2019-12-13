Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Review: Will Do A Slightly Better Business Than The Previous Installment

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Review: Star Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle

Director: Jake Kasdan

Producer: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Matt Tolmach, William Teitler, Jake Kasdan

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Review: Expectations

Jumanji: The Next Level’s prequel, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was a Hit at Indian Box Office even though its trending was just about decent. The film was a decent opener and took benefit of the festive period and no competition in the early half of January 2018.

The Hollywood fantasy adventure comedy film doesn’t have much expectations at Indian Box Office but since the market of such films in India is evolving rapidly we can expect the audience to lap up this film.

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Review: Impact

A Hollywood film which promises to be a fantasy adventure comedy and comes with such an interesting star cast has to be funny and fantastic at the same time. Jumanji: The Next Level comes out to be a pretty ordinary entertainer if you let alone the scale on which it has been mounted and some actually good action scenes. The idea of mixing up the characters and their actors is genuinely novel though and provides some comic relief.

Jumanji: The Next Level continues the legacy of highly loved 1995 fantasy thriller Jumanji but sadly it doesn’t have much to offer to the audience. The fans of actual Jumanji will be disappointed and the question is why will the Millenials like it when they have much better films being made than this one?

Dwayne Johnson gives a fine performance and rest of the task is done by his excellent screen presence and stunning action sequences. He single handedly carries the film on his shoulder. Nick Jonas has a small but interesting role. His entry scene is lovely. Other actors entertain well too but only in portions.

Jake Kasdan has made a cool fantasy adventure comedy but it lacks the entertainment and that’s the biggest flaw of film. He has mixed up several films and shows and at times you will feel like watching Mission Impossible, Game Of Thrones etc.

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, Jumanji: The Next Level will find it tough going at the Indian Box Office because it has competition from Mardaani 2 this week and Dabangg 3, Good Newwz going ahead. Though it will cross the lifetime business of the previous installment and will collect 55-60 crores range.