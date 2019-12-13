Mardaani 2 Box Office Review: Rani Mukerji Starrer Is A Worthy Sequel & A Clean Hit, Also Gives Bollywood An Unforgettable Villain

Mardaani 2 Box Office Review: Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma, Vishal Sudarshanwar, Deepika Amin

Director: Gopi Puthran

Producer: YRF

Mardaani 2 Box Office Review: Expectations

Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy released back in 2014. The film took a slow start but thanks to its terrific content it got very positive word of mouth from audience and proved to be a sleeper hit.

Now with Mardaani 2, Rani is back in her cop avatar. Mardaani did a business of 36 crores 5 years back and since this one is second installment of franchise, the least expectations from the film can be to cross this mark.

Mardaani 2 Box Office Review: Impact

Shivani Shivaji Roy as Rani herself admitted in a recent interview she is not a Rohit Shetty film’s cop. She is a grounded character who doesn’t come all guns blazing, doesn’t beat 10s of goons single-handedly.

While making a larger than life cinema and presenting larger than life characters is difficult, it’s altogether a different and hard task to engage the audience when you take a simplistic and real approach.

Mardaani 2 as a sequel to Mardaani has again proved that if you have a conviction to tell an important story with a strong message with an equally engaging way, you can do it.

From the very first scene, the film Mardaani 2 creates an environment which is chilling to be precise. The introduction part of the antagonist is spine chilling and because he is introducing his personality traits himself to the audience, the impact just doubles up. You are scared and disgusted to the core in the first scene itself that you can’t imagine how things will unfold from here. It’s so tough to imagine how things will build up from here for the finale and how the finale will be. In your mind, you already start thinking the worst punishment for the antagonist.

The film starts building up till the last and it comes out as one of the best thrillers of recent times. The environment is so absorbing, the drama is so gripping that I was finding it difficult to take away my eyes from screens for a few seconds to note down key points related to the film. The screenplay is so tight and intelligent that its hard to praise it. The way the film’s writer Gopi Puthran has written a story in which the antagonist always stays around the protagonist and still manages to not come in her notice is so convincing that you will fall in love with it. And what a terrific build-up it creates for an equally amazing finale.

It’s just so delightful and fulfilling that you think the makers could’ve extended it for 5 more minutes. The film is made on true rape incidents so it’s also very relevant and connects just perfectly.

Rani Mukerji has done an excellent job and truly deserves the national award for this performance. Yes, I mean it! She gives her everything to the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy and makes her a memorable character. After this film, the audience will actually request her to come up with more Mardaani installments.

The villain! Vishal Jethwa as rapist and murdered will go down in the Indian cinematic

history as one of the best villains. He performs splendidly and is so perfectly cast that credit also goes to the casting director Shanoo Sharma. His eyes, his vocals and his body language is so on point that you just don’t look anywhere else when he is on the screen.

Rest of the cast is good too.

Gopi Puthran has given excellent direction and has brought a worthy sequel of Mardaani. He didn’t direct the first part but as he replaces Pardeep Sarkar for this film he makes sure he doesn’t leave any chance for complaints.

Mardaani 2 Box Office Review: Prospects

Mardaani 2 may not take a big opening but it will trend extremely well for at least one week. Dabangg 3 is releasing next week and Good Newwz is releasing next which will take away most of its screen space but it’s still very much capable of doing lifetime business in 50-60 crores range.

Since it’s a small film this kind of business will make it a clean hit.

