He Is So Cute From Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rashmika Mandanna Tries Her Best To Impress Mahesh Babu In The Peppy Number!

Post garnering overwhelming responses for the first two tracks ‘Mindblock’ and ‘Surudivi Chandrudivo’, from Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, the makers this evening unveiled a peppy track titled ‘He Is So Cute’.

Mahesh Babu who is quite active on Twitter, took to his account to share the song with his fans and followers.

Talking about the song, He Is So Cute has the bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna trying her best to woo and impress Mahesh Babu with her charm and dance moves. On the other hand, Mahesh seems to be least interested as he can be seen in no mood to pay attention to the actress and her dance moves.

Every time Rashmika tries to approach Mahesh, the latter heads far from her trying to avoid her. But the actress too is in no mood to give up that easily as she can be seen trying her level best to Impress him.

The fun peppy track is been crooned by Madhu Priya. The music for the song is been composed by Devis Sri Prasad aka DSP.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Apart from the lead actors Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also has veteran actress Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role.

The action drama has ace actor Prakash Raj in a negative role.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is a Sankranthi release which will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

