Shweta Tiwari On Second Broken Marriage: “It’s Easy For People To Say Ladki Mein Hi Problem Hogi”

Shweta Tiwari is one of small screen’s most loved bahu’s and despite all the problems that the actress faced in her personal life she has held her head high and is living with grace. While Shweta received flak for calling off her second marriage too with Abhinav Kohli after accusing him of domestic violence.

And now, Shweta has finally broken her silence on those accusing her of being at fault by saying, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family.”

Further speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, Shweta has been quoted saying, “If anyone tries to harm my family, they hold no importance in my life. I don’t give them attention. But whoever keeps my family happy, helps them grow, I will go that extra mile to do anything for them. I’m a parent, and I’ve to raise my daughter Palak (from her first marriage) and my son Reyansh (from second marriage). I’ve to run the house, also. So how can I fall weak and break in testing times? I draw this strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has made her small-screen comeback with the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which also features actor Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrani.

