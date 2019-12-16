Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Is Special For Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Here’s Why

2019 turned out to be the best year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as each release of this year has become a huge hit. Co-incidentally, the production house is all set to mark its 65th anniversary and a smashing year like 2019 makes everything worth it.

Interestingly, their upcoming movie Baaghi 3 will mark as a special film for several reasons for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi is one of the successful franchises of NGE moreover Tiger Shroff will be seen in the high octane action avatar.

Baaghi 3 is also the first film while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment steps in their 66th year.

With this successful year Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has given varied content and some phenomenal performances which will be remembered for the longest time and this surely makes this 65th year count.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country.

