Nushrat Bharucha’s Hot Bikini Pictures From Her Maldives Vacation Will Make You Pack Your Bags Right Away

Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Dream Girl, has finally taken some time off to enjoy a quick vacation to the Maldives. Nushrat Bharucha has been treating her fans with some really pretty pictures. In her latest post, Nushrat can be seen flaunting her hot body and it is definitely raising the temperature.

Nushrat Bharucha’s holiday pictures are full of hot bikini snaps where the actress can be seen having fun by the waters. From colourful monokinis to solid bikinis and beautiful sarongs, Nushrat’s holiday wardrobe is something to take note of. Nushrat boasts her sexy figure and we wish even we were holidaying just like Nushrat. She looks very happy in the photos and her fans can’t stop praising her in the comments section.

Nushrat captioned one of the posts as “Floating Breakfast 💛And this View!!! @thesunsiyamirufushi got me feeling completely pampered.” She captioned the other picture as “I’m right where I want to be! 🌊”







Designer Manish Malhotra even dropped a comment on Nushrat’s picture and said, “Ufff” and attached a heart emoji with his comment. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap too dropped a comment on Nushrat’s picture and said, “Oye hoye what fun!”

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha’s last film titled Dream Girl was a superhit. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl was Nushrat’s other box office hit which impressed the audience.

The actress will be next seen in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film was initially titled as Turram Khan.

