Dabangg 3 Promo: Chulbul Pandey AKA Salman Khan Flirting With Rajjo AKA Sonakshi Sinha Will Leave You Wanting More Of Them

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo’s love story has always been one of the highlights of Dabangg films. While their romance was sweet and demure in the earlier films, the Pandey couple’s chemistry is fun, naughty and absolutely crackling in Dabangg 3. The makers recently shared a glimpse of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s chemistry and we cannot wait for the film to release.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan aka Chulbul is seen flirting with his ‘super sexy’ Rajjo akak Sonakshi Sinha and their transformation from shy newlyweds, to a bindass Dabangg Jodi is something to watch out for.

This naughty Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo flavour has certainly hit a chord, and the tadka of their spark is surely going to add to the entertainment factor in the film.

With only two days to go for the release, the audience have already lined up at ticket windows, and trade is predicting a massive opening. ‘Dabangg 3‘ is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Majrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles.

The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

