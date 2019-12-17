Street Dancer 3D New Poster: Duo Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Geared Up To Burn The Dance Floors!

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is all gearing up for the next year and the makers are making sure to keep the momentum high in the buzz. After glimpsing us with the solo posters of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora fatehi, today we came across the new poster of the movie featuring both the leading stars.

T-Series, who is backing Street Dancer 3D, unveiled the new poster through their official Twitter handle. They also announced that the movie will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil along with the poster.

“The biggest dance movie of 2020, #StreetDancer3D starring @Varun_dvn, @ShraddhaKapoor, @PDdancing & @Norafatehi will be released in multiple languages, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. Directed by @remodsouza. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar, @iamDivyaKhosla, #KrishanKumar & @Lizelle1238,” reads the caption.

In the poster, we can see both Shraddha and Varun in flashy attire, charged up to hit the dance floor.

Well, the posters are really intriguing us to watch the trailer which is coming out tomorrow and of course, for the movie!

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan, recently revealed that he has learned the value of being punctual from his father and director David Dhawan, and he understands the importance of not wasting time on a shift while shooting for a project.

“In an actor’s life, time holds a lot of value. And in today’s world, time is money and professionalism is very important too. You want people to come on time and respect other people’s time. If I have ever been inspired by anyone’s punctuality then it is my own father’s. My father actually reaches everywhere before time,” Varun said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!