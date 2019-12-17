Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films currently. Not just the compelling story but the fact that two powerhouse of talent- Ayushmann Khurrana & Amitabh Bachchan – have come together to work on a film makes this quite an interesting project.

Ever since the announcement of the film, people were keen to know what the film will be all about. A few stills from the film also got leaked that only added to the anticipation of the audience. The makers finally released the first look from the film yesterday and we must say that it is very interesting.

The film stars Big B in a rather unconventional and never seen before avatar while seeing Ayushmann Khurrana in a local boy avatar is also going to be a treat. The first look has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section and we would like you to tell us if you liked it or not.

So go ahead and share your vote with us.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will be the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will come on screen together and the film which was last slated to release on April 24, 2020, will be now releasing a week earlier on April 17. It is a family comedy set in Lucknow and is written by Sircar’s long-time collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Recently talking about the films, Shoojit told IANS, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time…and as we all know, when Juhi comes up with a story, it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it, I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend, and producer and to both Mr. Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time.”

As for the film’s title, he shared that the story is based in Lucknow, and further went on to say, “Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals…as to it’s connected to the story, wait and watch the film to know more”.

