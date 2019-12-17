VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan Finally Feeds Deepika Padukone Death By Chocolate Cake

A few days back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story and shared how she finds Hrithik Roshan in War like Corner House’s Death By Chocolate.

Her comment was proof that how big a fan of Hrithik, Deepika is. The comment of Deepika soon became a talk of the town.

Recently Deepika and Hrithik attended a Bollywood party along with several other industry friends. Many pictures of the duo went viral on social media and made the fans drool.

Now a video has come out on Instagram which is literally melting every fan of Deepika and Hrithik. In the video, Hrithik & Deepika are finally having Death By Chocolate together and there’s more to it. Hrithik himself is feeding Deepika the cake. The video makes for a heart-melting watch and we are sure you will love it.

Meanwhile, there’ve been rumors of both stars working together in the upcoming Farah Khan film.

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen in ’83 movie which is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

Hrithik was last seen in War which proved to be the highest grosser of the year by doing 300 crores + business at the domestic Box Office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!