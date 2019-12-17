Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Surpasses John Abraham’s Batla House In 2019’s Most Profitable Movies’ List

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar’s modern take on Sanjeev Kumar’s old classic has found its target audience. Amassing close to 2 crores on its 2nd Monday, the movie is staying stable at the lower levels.

The movie currently stands at 71.33 crores at the box office. As far as its cost is concerned, it was budgeted at the price of 35 crores. It’s a bit high for the movie had routine shoot locations and there wasn’t much to occur expenses on.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Following our traditional formula, we can see Pati Patni Aur Woh has earned a return on investment of 36.33 crores. With this, its ROI% stands at 103.80%. This means it has entered the list be beating John Abraham’s Batla House which stood at a 103.08% of ROI.

This is Kartik Aaryan’s second movie on the list after Luka Chuppi which stands at a very impressive 276.60% of ROI. He recently opened up about his choices in life and talked about what is easier for him to quit – acting or sex

He said: “Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can’t quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me.”

Kartik added: “I don’t like talking about my personal life but I don’t like hiding it also. I won’t stop going for dinner at a restaurant with someone just because there will be paparazzi there.”

