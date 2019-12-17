Rajinikanth Was Advised These 3 Things By Amitabh Bachchan & He Failed To Follow One Out Of Them

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth was all present yesterday in Mumbai for the launch of his upcoming release Darbar’s trailer. The veteran actor received a warm welcome from the media and the audience present at the event.

The actor had a ball of a time during interaction with the media. The superstar was asked, considering the fact that he has always been an inspiration for many, who in real life does he consider as his inspiration.

The actor replied, “I have told many times its one and only Amitabh Bachchan. He has always been my inspiration, not just on camera, but off-camera too.”

The actor also mentioned about three things which Big. B has asked him to follow after the age of 60.

Rajinikanth said, “He had asked me to do three things after the age of 60. The first one is to exercise regularly. The second is to be busy. Do whatever you want just keep yourself busy no matter what people say just don’t bother about it. The third point which he said was don’t enter politics.”

“I followed the first two things. But I couldn’t follow the Third thing because of some circumstances.” added the actor

Rajinikanth, a couple of years back, had confirmed his intention to the contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in all 234 constituencies.

Talking about Amitabh and Rajinikanth, both superstars share a great friendship and have immense respect for one other.

The duo have shared same screen space on big screens in Geraftaar, Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and many more films.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the trailer of the film has been well received by the audience and it has been trending all across the internet and social media post its release.

Darbar has actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in lead. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty plays the lead antagonist in the action thriller.

The film is been helmed by A R Murugadoss and it is produced under Lyca productions.

Darbar will hit big screens on 9th January 2020.

