Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Pens A Thank You Note On Achieving The Feat Of 100 Million Views For ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’

Tollywood star Allu Arjun and the team of his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurraloo are on cloud nine following a milestone that they have achieved yet again. Post garnering a whopping 100 Million plus views for the film’s first song, the unplugged version of Samajavargamana last month, team Alka Vaikunthapurramloo has added another feather to their hat.

Earlier today, the second song from the film, a party track Ramuloo Ramulaa crossed 100 million views that too in a span of less than two months. The song was unveiled on the eve of Diwali.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account to thank one and all for their love and support. The superstar tweeted: “Thank you for all the Love . Soo many video’s of singing , dancing , kids n many more . Soo Glad this song strikes a chord with soo many hearts . 100M is not a number… it’s is a Reflection of your infinite Love . Thank you for all the Love”

Talking about Ramuloo Ramulaa, the party song is been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli. The music for the song has been composed by Thaman S. The lyrics for the dance track is been penned by Kasarla Shyam.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film has gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The film also stars Bollywood actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The Allu Arjun starrer is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Alka Vaikunthapurramloo is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

