Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Unveils Saif Ali Khan's First Look As Tough Cop

The makers of the upcoming neo-noir thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ on Thursday treated fans with the first look of actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing a tough cop.’

Saif’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-actor Hrithik Roshan introduced his character on social media. He shared a picture of the actor from the sets of the film and wrote: “Vikram”.

In the image, Saif looks dapper in a classic combination of a plain white T-Shirt with blue jeans. Saif’s macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film has fans swooning over the actor.

विक्रम

VIKRAM P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!#VikramVedha #SaifAliKhan #VikramFirstLook pic.twitter.com/v6qDbXypNK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2022

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director’s hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is based on the Indian meta-folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’ and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

