R Madhavan is one of the few versatile actors in Indian cinema who is able to achieve pan-Indian appeal. He has appeared in films from seven different languages. He is well remembered for his role in Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. Not many know that he was also supposed to be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan. So what changed?

Maddy‘s role in 3 idiots as the wildlife photographer Farhan Qureshi is still remembered. His amazing performance of a character who is stuck in a different field as opposed to the field he is really passionate about struck a chord with many.

As per the Postoast report, R Madhavan was in a fix after he was offered a role in My Name is Khan and 3 Idiots as well. The role of Zakir Khan, which was played by Jimmy Shergill, was initially offered to Madhavan. However, at that time the actor was gearing up for his role of Farhan Qureshi for 3 Idiots.

As dates for both the films were clashing, the actor had to let go of the role of Zakir Khan in My Name is Khan. The role eventually went to Jimmy Shergill.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix series Decoupled alongside Surveen Chawla. The show features him and Surveen as a married couple, living together with their daughter amid an impending divorce. Soon after the release on the streaming platform, the show became the second most-watched show on the platform in India.

The actor took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Netflix which shows Decoupled at number two on the list of ‘Top 10 in India Today’. He wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty and all the elders and with the love of all the people — #Decoupled becomes the No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hrs. I am so moved to tears and very humbled.”

WITH THE BLESSINGS OF THE ALMIGHTY AND ALL THE ELDERS AND WITH THE LOVE OF ALL THE PEOPLE — #DECOUPLED BECOMES THE NO.1 INDIAN SERIES ON NETFLIX IN LESS THAN 72 HRS. I AM SO MOVED TO TEARS AND VERY HUMBLED🙏🙏 @NETFLIX_IN @manujosephsan @SurveenChawla @sejtherage @chetan_bhagat pic.twitter.com/graGcr4tHY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 21, 2021

