Expect Nia Sharma to go OTT when it comes to fashion. The actress has given us some really remarkable looks in the past that indeed made us go ‘wow.’ This time, the Jamai Raja leading lady channelled her inner albatross in a white ensemble. But it is Rav Dubey’s comment that’s grabbing all the eyeballs.

As most know, Ravi and Nia are really good friends. Their association began with Jamai Raja and the success continued with 2.0 version of the show on digital platforms. They are often seen being roped in for music videos together and also attend each other’s celebrations time and again.

Yesterday, Nia Sharma flaunted her albatross look that she pulled off at the ITA Awards recently. The actress wore a white feathery ensemble. It was a see-through piece but her assets were covered with a lining inside across those areas. The outfit had cut-outs all across and even gave an OTT look with the veil at the back.

“#ITA2022This is my …. ‘I’m an Albatross look’ ☺️💯 @sumanfashionmaker (Thankkk you for designing it literally overnight🤪),” Nia Sharma captioned her post.

Many celebrity friends took to the comment section and hailed the look.

Asha Negi wrote, “Love” with a fire emoticon.

“Sexyyyyy” wrote Rubina Dilaik.

Rashami Desai, Rahul Vaidya are amongst others who dropped fire emoticon.

But it was Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey who left fans in splits with his comment that read, “Finally mil gayin tujhe acchi photos :-D”

Well, we’re sure this will be relatable literally with every fashionista ever!

Check out the look pulled off by Nia Sharma below:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video, Phoonk Le.

