Rashami Desai is all set to take the spotlight with her remarkable performance, “Qatilana” is out now, a sad romantic song along with singer Ajay Kesvani who is featuring in it. music is given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the duo also known as ‘SanjeevAjay’ The story of the song will make our hearts melt with its catchy tunes which were released under the label of desibeatsfze.

The wait is over for the most romantic song Qatilana is out, the song is all about love with a simple love story of a young couple who gets apart but lovelies in their hearts.

The melodious song is given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and aakanksha produced by Lakhiani The song is making our heart Qatilana

On the professional front: Sanjeev and Ajay will be soon announcing a couple of songs which is in pipeline also working with Rashami is feel like home said Sanjeev since they know each other for a long time.

