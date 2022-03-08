Over the years, several actors have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but fans still couldn’t get over them. One such actor is Nidhi Bhanushali. She’s quite active on Instagram and fans often request her to return to the show.

Advertisement

Recently, we have covered Nidhi‘s pictures which showed us her side as an explorer. She had posted those pictures on her Instagram handle, and it fetched a crazy response from fans. Some fans even pulled her leg with a reference to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is now back with a couple of more pictures and fans are loving it!

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Nidhi Bhanusali shared a couple of pictures from a place that seems to be an exotic location. She wears a knotted long sleeves top paired with blue denim. She complimented it with a pair of sneakers and a red hairband. She looks cute with a smile as she is in a playful mood in the pictures.

Many of her fans dropped heart emojis as their reactions and some even praised her love for exploring new places. Amid them, one user who has been waiting for her to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah commented, “Show me aja meri behen ye sab nahi dekhna, tujhe show me dekhna hai.” That’s truly a request from the heart and we hope Nidhi listens to it.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2019. She played Sonu for 7 years and was replaced by Palak Sindhwani. Reportedly, she left the show to complete her studies.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Looks Red Hot In A Bikini By The Pool; Netizen Goes, “Zeher Lag Rahi Ho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube