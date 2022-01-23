Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 13 years, and expectedly, the show has earned huge stardom for its actors. There’s a huge curiosity about the show’s actors and their personal life. Today, we’ll be taking a look at what Palak Sindhwani had once said about her friendship with co-stars.

For the unversed, Palak plays the character of Sonu in the show. The actress has been associated with the show since 2019. Initially, she met with criticism for replacing Nidhi Bhanushali, but now she’s one of the most popular actors from the show on social media. She’s the heart of TMKOC‘s Tapu Sena. But how’s her equation with other members of Tapu Sena? Below is all you need to know.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena has its own fan base, and all the actors are loved for their on-screen chemistry. However, off the screen, the situation isn’t the same as what we believe, Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani would be good friends in real life, which isn’t true.

Palak Sindhwani herself once revealed while talking to Telly Chakkar that she isn’t friends with Raj Anadkat (Tapu). She maintains a professional relationship with her on-screen best friend. However, she added that she bonds well with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli), and Azhar Sheikh (Pinku).

While being professional is the important thing in any profession, it’s really surprising that Tapu and Sonu, best friends in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aren’t friends in real life.

Meanwhile, Palak Sindhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. She came as a replacement for Nidhi Bhanushali.

