Sony TV’s Shark Tank India, which probably is one of the most popular business reality shows, has kept the nation intrigued over the entrepreneurs and the deals they break or make in front of the Sharks. The judging panel of this much-loved reality show boasts names like Shadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal, boAt co-owner Aman Gupta, and others. One such name from this panel is Peyush Bansal, the CEO of the eye-wear brand Lenskart.

Peyush has been loved for his presence as the man with a heart on the show, as he usually tends to lean toward social causes much more quickly than taking calculated risks in other business models pitched by the participants.

His net worth is surely going to surprise you. The Lenskart CEO enjoys a net worth of 600+ crore apart from the moveable investments he makes in the market. The self-made billionaire has been on the list of India’s most successful businessmen under 40.

Peyush Bansal’s Stake In Lenskart

After quitting a job at Microsoft, he founded SearchMyCampus in 2007. The website helped students search for jobs. However, his true calling came with Lenskart, which he founded with Amit Chaudhary in 2010. Bansal owns 8.21% equity in the company, which is valued at a whopping 32,000 crore. Doing the math, his stakes in the company are worth 2500 crore!

Investments In Shark Tank India

In the last two seasons of Shark Tank, Peyush has invested a sum of 25.30 crore. This figure is close to 4.21% of his total net worth of 600 crore. In the second season, he was the second biggest investor after Namita Thapar.

Top Investments In The Last Season Of Shark Tank India

In the last season, Peyush invested in a motorized wheelchair, which was valued at 100 crores for 1 crore against 1% equity. He also invested in a spice brand, Zoff, for 1 crore against 1.25% equity and a valuation of around 80 crore. Along with these two individual deals, he invested in an ambulance company, Medulance, valued at 100 crore, and a Regional OTT platform, valued at 250 crore, with Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta. He also invested in a men’s fashion brand, Snitch, along with all the sharks.

Most Prized Possession

Apart from the 32,000 crore worth company Lenskart, Peyush Bansal’s most prized possession is his recently purchased house in Delhi’s Neeti Bagh area. The house is currently valued at 18 crore and is spread across 5,056 sq ft. The sprawling and luxurious South Delhi estate includes a basement and first floor.

Well, hope he continues to grow and invests millions in startups that need help.

