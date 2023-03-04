The reality show Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. Featuring six judges aka sharks – Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar, the show sees them investing in new businesses while also sharing their personal experiences. And the latter is exactly what Namita did in a recent episode.

In a recent episode, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals opened up about one of her personal struggles – her two failed IVFs. She put her heart on her sleeve when entrepreneurs Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu, and Chandan Prasad of Subhag HealthTech spoke about infertility, the taboos surrounding it, and how people do not discuss it freely. The trio were on the show to pitch their IUI home kit which allows infertile couples to try the test at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After listening to a pitch made by Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu, and Chandan Prasad of Subhag HealthTech about their IUI home kit, Namita Thapar opened up about her own pregnancy experience. As reported by Pinkvilla, the shark revealed that during her second pregnancy, she had to go through two failed attempts of IVF as she was unable to get pregnant. She said, “When I was 28 years old I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn’t conceive.”

Namita Thapar continued, “I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids but imagine the parents who don’t have kids. After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child.”

Namita Thapar added that it was a miracle that lead to her conceiving naturally. But the shark revealed that the memory of going through IVF stayed with her and she couldn’t talk about it publicly for ten years. She added that it is only in recent times, that she chose to talk about it and she received the support of the people. She said, “I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

Talking about the financial aspect of the trio’s visit to Shark Tank India 2, they asked for Rs 50 lakhs in 1% equity with a valuation of Rs 50 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Anupama’s ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna Calls The Show A ‘Steroid Injection’ Of His Career Graph, Reveals “Was Told Only A Certain Type Of Actor Works”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News