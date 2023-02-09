‘Middle Class Love’ actress Kavya Thapar will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the series ‘Farzi’. She shares details about her role and the weightage that it adds to the entire narrative of the series.

Talking about her character, Kavya spills: “I play the part of Ananya who is Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend in the show. Her character is an integral part of the story as she is this rich, obnoxious woman who doesn’t accept her boyfriend’s financial status publicly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That somewhere influences Sunny (Shahid’s character) and his future actions. I have an introductory part in season 1, but in season 2 my character will be developed further,” says Kavya Thapar.

Sharing about working with Bollywood‘s chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor, Kavya Thapar further adds, “It was amazing to get a chance to work with Shahid Kapoor. He is a natural actor obviously and has a charm that you can’t deny.”

Created and directed by Raj and DK, Farzi was shot in the beautiful city of Goa. The series has also been written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumara and produced by D2R Films. The series will premiere from February 10.

Previously, Shahid Kapoor opened on working with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and he shared that he found him to be extremely innocent.

Talking about Vijay, Shahid said on IMDb Original ‘Burning Questions’: “He is very childlike and innocent in the way he comes across. There is a lot of integrity to him as an actor, and he is also unpredictable as an actor. He’s a pure artist; you can just sense it when you work with him. That’s the biggest compliment you can give anybody. It was a pleasure working with him.”

Must Read: When Salman Khan Refused To Interact With Arjun Kapoor After Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan’s Divorce, Gave These Strict Instructions To Award Show Hosts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News