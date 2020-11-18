Bollywood’s young and dynamic actor Aayush Sharma marked his sixth anniversary with wife Arpita Khan Sharma by sharing a heartwarming post commemorating six years of love and togetherness.

As the actor is shooting for his upcoming film, this would be the first time Aayush Sharma will be away from his wife Arpita on their anniversary.

Sharing adorable pictures recording their journey together, Aayush Sharma said, “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always”.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat, who make timely appearances on the actor’s social media handles.

The doting father never misses an opportunity to give a glimpse into the precious moments he shares with his family.

