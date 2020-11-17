Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth is one of the much-awaited films that stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles. While the film is the remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, it was reported that there’s still no clarity on the origin of his character.

However, now it seems the differences of opinion over the origin of the character have been resolved and the team had finally decided that Salman would play the role of a no-nonsense Sikh Cop in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming gangster drama.

A source close to the film’s crew has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “The cop being Sikh is the sole reason for Salman to do Antim, as he hasn’t done a character like this before. He is beefing up, increasing his beard as he will be seen playing a tough, intense and real Sikh cop, and wear the turban too. There are larger than life elements in the script, but this cop has his own swag, and style of functioning. It’s more like how a cop would be in real life, unlike his other cops which are more commercial and heroic.”

On the other hand, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who plays the role of a young gangster in Antim, also showcases a lot of traits as it’s an emotional journey. The source also said to the publication, “It’s more like Salman’s version of a Sikh Cop and A Marathi Gangster minus the abuses and vulgar scenes of Sacred Games. He is attempting to make an intense gangster film this time around and trying to play a rather mature character that blends well with his age. However, his cop is more of a supporting character as the entire story revolves around brother in law, Aayush Sharma’s gangster.”

The latest development comes after recently it was reported that Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character for the past few days. It was decided that the 54-year-old actor will conduct a look test wherein he will flaunt his a Maharashtrian avatar and a north Indian get-up. Based on which, the look will be finalised, reports mid-day.

Moreover, Salman Khan wanted to play Punjabi cop in order to take the film to more segment of the audience.

