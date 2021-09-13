Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death on September 2 came as a shock for many. His death left a void in everyone’s heart. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in a bad state post his untimely demise. Now his father Santokh Singh Gill’s heartwarming gesture is going viral.

During the last rites of the actor, Shehnaaz was seen bursting into tears inconsolably. The visuals went viral on social media that broke millions of hearts. Even though it has been days since his demise, Shehnaaz still seems to be mourning and taking her time to process the whole situation.

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill has been supportive of her ever since the tragedy struck the power couple of the television industry. One of SidNaz’s fans shared a video of her father getting a tattoo to support her in a difficult time. Take a look at the video below:

Last week celebs who visited Sidharth’s house have revealed that Shehnaaz is not in a good state. They claimed that she was in complete shock and in denial. Reports also claimed that the actress isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone.

A Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth’s mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase.”

Previously, four days after the death of Sidharth Shukla, his family issued a statement that reads, “It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special thank you to the Mumbai police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti.”

