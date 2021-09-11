Advertisement

When Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2, after suffering a major cardiac attack, fans of the late entertainer have been left with a hole in their heart. In the midst of this, news of his rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant not keeping well has been doing the round and fans have been worried sick about her.

Now, a video of the couple from a show, post the controversial reality show, is making the rounds on social media. This minute-long video sees Shehnaaz recognize Sidharth while blindfolded and will leave you teary-eyed. Scroll below to check out the video.

In this throwback video, from the Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we see the show’s host Maniesh Paul blindfold Shenaaz Gill and ask her to choose a man – her perfect match, out of 5 men. Shenaaz is made to touch the contestants on the hand and face to find the one. While she rejects all the contestants, she recognized Sidharth who visited the show as a guest.

When asked her to pick, Shehnaaz Gill tells host Manish Paul, “Yeh joh last wala touch kiya na woh muje thoda Sidharth Shukla wali de rahi thi.” To which the host replied, “Bus har jagah Sidharth Shukla, Sidharth Shukla. Mana woh Bigg Boss ka winner hai par yaha thodi aake khada hoga woh.” When she finally removes the blindfold and sees him – standing behind her, she runs into his arms. The two hug and almost share a kiss while on stage.

This video is sure to get your eyes moist and will remind all – whether #SidNaaz fans or not – of their beautiful love for each other. Check it out.

We are dearly missing SidNaaz and their sweet romance.

