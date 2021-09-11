Advertisement

Ever since news of Raj Anadkat dating his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Munmun Dutta broke the internet, there have been non-stop trolling. What is bothering netizens is the age gap between the couple. Raj took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and got nasty comments from netizens on his rumoured relationship with Munmun.

Raj is 24-year-old and Munmun is 33-year-old which makes a difference of 9 years between the couple.

Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to his Instagram account to wish his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi along with his pictures. Captioning the post he wrote, “गणपति बप्पा मोरया 🙏🏻🌸 May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good health, Happiness and prosperity 🙏🏻❤️”. Fans were quick to drag Munmun Dutta in the comments section on Raj’s post.

Take a look at Raj Anadkat’s Instagram post here:

Reacting to Raj Anandkat’s picture, a netizen commented in Munmun Dutta’s context and wrote, “Tum toh bade heavy driver nikle bhai😂😂😂”. Another netizen commented, “Babita je sath setting. Maze hain bhai tere!” A third netizen commented, “Jetha ke saat galat kiya tumne bro”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Munmun Dutta also took to her Twitter to wish her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her picture and shared it with a caption that read, “Our Bappa, Mumbai Cha Sheth, is here with us @mumbaichasheth . 🙏🏻🙏🏻”.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta’s romance rumours were confirmed by a source close to TOI.

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Raj’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

