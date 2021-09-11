Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan shares an amazing rapport with all his co-actors. During the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the senior actor shared some fun and interesting anecdote with the week’s celebrity guests, Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone. While there, Big B also shared one that included Ranveer Singh.

Wondering what it was? Well, as per the Chehre actor’s own confession, he was once caught between the Ranveer and Deepika’s romance – even before they were married.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan recalled a funny anecdote where he once mistakenly got caught between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA – before marriage. During the KBC 13 episode, Mr Bachchan recalled a hilarious anecdote where Ranveer made an appearance on stage in a crane and the crane was only a few feet away from him. While there, Ranveer made a gesture towards Deepika, pointing both his fingers towards his eyes. Amitabh said that he did not know what the gesture meant, so he repeated it back at Ranveer Singh.

Continuing further about the said PDA between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, while narrating the incident, said, “Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’. Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka vyah nahi hua tha ((Jaya was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me. Deepika was sitting next to me. All this was happening. And this was when they were not married yet).”

In an earlier promo of the KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan called up Ranveer after Deepika complained that he did not keep his promise of cooking for her. In response, Ranveer said, “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette).”

Love birds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met while on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and fans are currently waiting to know when they are turning parents.

